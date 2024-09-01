Proceeds will benefit horse therapy ranch

These lovable horses are used at Janice Faye’s Ranch to help provide therapy for at-risk youth; the golf tournament, held annually, helps raise money to support the program. Registrations is currenly open.

At Janice Faye’s Ranch, horses are used as therapy to assist at-risk youth. Funds raised from the now annual golf tournament benefit the ranch and the programs they use for youth.

Calling all golf lovers — the time to enjoy playing a few holes while putting for a good cause is coming in early September when the 5th annual Janice Faye’s Ranch Golf Tournament moves into full swing.

The tournament, with proceeds going to the non-profit which helps at-risk youth, is set to take place Saturday Sept. 7, at Timberlake Golf Course, 634 Challenge Club Dr., just outside Clinton.

Since its inception, the golf tourney helps JFR raise funds to benefit area youth who are suffering from emotional and physical issues, using their unique horse therapy programs as a tool to make a difference in their lives.

The current funding goal, according to the ranch’s website, www.janicefayesranch.org, is $15,000.

The tournament will feature four-man teams and the cost to participate is $80 per person. Fees cover all activities, including breakfast, lunch, green fees, carts and two mulligans and one red bomb.

Registration for the event is currently open. For those mailing their registration, the deadline for the return payment and completed entry form is Sept. 5. The option to register online is also available and can be done on the website via their events page.

Entry forms should be returned to Janice Faye’s Ranch, 1967 The Ave, Clinton, NC, 28328.

For those that don’t want to go that route, the entry form deadline is Sept. 6, and is limited to the first 22 paid teams. Registration and breakfast are set to take place the day of the event at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start planned for 9 a.m.

The tournament will award prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive on designated holes, and the big prize for the day is a $5,000 hole-in-one cash prize for anyone lucky enough, or skilled enough to make that difficult shot.

“Brave people seek counseling,” noted Joy Canady, JFR founder. “Here at Janice Faye’s Ranch, we provide a safe environment to find peace and healing for those who have experienced crisis — the passing of a loved one, divorce, child abuse, bullying, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking — to name a few.

“As trained trauma-informed equine professionals, the ranch partners with local counselors and their clients, offering a team approach to traditional counseling. JFR provides the facility, equine professional and the equine (horses) at no charge to the client.”

Parker said the ranch’s activities teach attendees many lessons, including accountability for actions, problem solving, communication, overcoming obstacles, trust, connection, boundary issues, anger management, positive body language and image, distractions and temptations and pro-social relationships.

”It is the program’s goal to assist youth in making better choices as they face the pressures of today’s society and break any unhealthy patterns,” Canady noted.

For anyone interested in being a sponsor of the tournament without being a participant may do so via the entry form. The option to do either, or both, is welcomed, organizers stressed.

The forms can be found on the website.

“Gifts are utilized toward operational expenses including snacks and beverages for kids, equine care, internet and utility fees to assist with tutoring services as well as activity supplies and miscellaneous expenses,” Canady said. All contributions are tax deductible.

“We look forward to you joining us in being the change we need to see in the world, thank you!”

For any questions, contacts are Canady at 919-819-1532 or the tournament coordinator, Miles Canady, at 919-819-5038.

