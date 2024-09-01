Speed and reckless driving are being blamed for a fiery Saturday accident that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Wendell woman.

Reports released from the N.C. Highway Patrol show that Micheala Venters Capps, of 226 South Main St., Wendell, died at the scene

The Labor Day weekend accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31 on I-40 east near Mile Marker 359, close to the N.C. 403 overpass. Capps, travelling in the eastbound right lane, reports show, attempted to merge into the left lane, striking the right front quarter panel of a second vehicle driven by Te Era Jordan, 36, of 128 North Cardinal Drive, Wilmington.

Jordan’s Mazda SUV was also traveling east on I-40 in the left travel lane when the accident occurred.

Trooper Matt High noted in his report that Capps lost control of her Chevy Equinox after the impact, running off the roadway and into the median, where the vehicle struck the median cable and a bridge piling.

After impact with the bridge piling, the Equinox caught fire.

Jordan’s vehicle was moved to the right shoulder of the interstate. She was not injured in the wreck.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the accident, High noted.

No charges have been filed.

Saturday’s accident marks the 16th on Sampson roadways this year.