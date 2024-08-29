A Sunday fatality initially being investigated as a “suspicious death” is now being treated as a homicide, and the name of the victim in the Aug. 25 incident has now been released.

Charlie Robert Foss, 39, of Kinston, was identified as the victim in the accident, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 13 in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Foss, Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a release, was reportedly shot while he was driving along the highway, causing the one-vehicle accident on U.S. 13 around 1:30 a.m. The victim died as a result of the gunshot.

When the Sampson Independent broke the news Sunday, investigators would only say that the accident was being investigated and the death was “suspicious.”

A news releases updating the information was provided Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation showed that Foss was traveling south towards Cumberland County on US Hwy 13 near Page Road, operating a white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, when he was shot in his vehicle.

The case, Thornton said in the release, is still under investigation and officers are seeking information from anyone who might have been in the area during the time of the incident, or anyone who may have any information surrounding Foss’s death.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 910-592-4141.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.