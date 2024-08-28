Cohaire Tribe unveils markers of the past to educate future generations

The Coharie Tribal historic marker is located at the south entrance of the administration office.

The East Carolina Indian School historic marker, located near the north entrance to the Coharie Tribal Administration Office, which was the school from 1943 until 1965.

Blue skies and comfortable temperatures embraced the assembled crowd Saturday as members of the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council, friends and guests dedicated two historical markers at their administration building just off U.S. 421 north.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and The Indian Heritage Commission, along with the Coharie Tribe, dedicated the markers in a ceremony to honor what everyone called a “historic day” in the life of the Coharie people.

For the Coharie, the two designated markers legitimized their place in history and solidified their seat at the table, even though the tribe was officially recognized in 1971.

The southern Coharie marker notes that they “settled on the Great Coharie River in the mid-1700s. Allies of the Tuscarora and Neusiok Indian Tribes.”

The second marker dedicated was the recognition of the East Carolina Indian School, which opened in 1943; the building now serves as the location of the current Coharie Tribal Administration Offices.

The school functioned as an educational center for indigenous children, and operated until its closure in 1965 when schools across North Carolina were integrated to give every student an equal opportunity for standardized education across the state.

The dedication ceremony began with hand drumming music by Smoky River, playing traditional Iroquois music.

For the Coharie members in attendance, it was an emotional day of celebration, with joyful tears, smiles, and fond memories for those who attended the school.

Mary Raines, one of the honored guests who participated in the unveiling of the historical markers, graduated from the East Carolina Indian School in 1955, and returned to the school as a teacher, educating the next generation from 1959-64.

“This is important because it proves to me that we are people who can be recognized,” said Raines. “This puts our purpose right. Our first prophecy is to serve God, and then man, and we’ve done the best we can.”

Greg Jacobs, director of the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council, spoke on how the Native American population has been overlooked across the years, but he said now things are changing.

“Today we have a chance to be visible. We have caught the eye of state government,” said Jacobs. “We realized that increased educational opportunities is what has got us to where we are today. We’re living a better quality of life – as we see fit. We’re expressing ourselves in a way that tells our stories in our own perception instead of the negative ways that we couldn’t do anything about. This is about coming together, and we love and appreciate everyone.”

Lenora Locklear and Priscilla Bell were the last first grade class to attend the school, before it shuttered its doors. Both were in attendance Saturday.

“It means a lot that we were able to be students that attended here,” Locklear said, speaking fondly of her time at the school. “I remember it well, walking the halls. The students here were close and remain close.”

“This is a proud moment for all of us,” Bell added.

Locklear said the transition to integrated schools was difficult, but they made it work with a few of their teachers at the school going to their new elementary school, which helped ease the transition. Bell’s future mother-in-law was one of those teachers who transferred with them to their new school and provided a comforting feeling by having a familiar face of authority with them in their new environment.

Pam Cashwell, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in April 2021 to serve as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration, spoke to those in attendance, stressing the importance of being heard, educating the youth, and carrying on the traditions and values as Native Americans by being involved in government.

“We’re still here,” Cashwell said. “For us to be recognized, we have to have a voice. To have a voice we must have people appointed to (government) positions in this state.”

As Secretary, Cashwell oversees the state agency as a business manager for the state of North Carolina and a voice for communities across the state through its advocacy programs, boards, and commissions.

Cashwell remarked that more than 100 indigenous people have been appointed to positions in the state government.

Although many records are sparse, the Coharie Indian Tribe is known to have been located in both Harnett and Sampson counties since sometime in the middle of the 18th century. The Coharie say they are descended from the Neusiok. According to records, the Coharie have over 3,000 members.

For more information about the Coharie visit coharietribe.org .

Chuck Thompson can be reached via email at [email protected]