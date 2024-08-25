Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce director Matt Stone is no longer at the helm of the long-time local business organization, a move announced Wednesday morning by way of a Chamber email to its members.

“As we fall into a new season of 2024, we also find our Chamber falling into a new season,” the email opens, followed with, “After several years with the Chamber, Matt Stone, who served as Executive Director, has chosen not to continue in this capacity.”

The email does not say when Stone made the decision or if he gave a notice.

Sources say Stone left the Chamber offices on Aug. 2, a plastic container carrying his personal items in tow. He apparently has not been at the Chamber offices since that day.

The email, sent out around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and signed All our Best, The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, provides no other details about Stone’s departure, why he chose to leave or where he might be going.

“We are grateful for the time Matt gave to the chamber and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the email further reads.

While the electronic correspondence continues by discussing other aspects of the Chamber, there is no further reference to Stone.

When questioned about Stone’s departure, Chamber officials declined comment.

Stone took the Chamber’s helm as executive director in 2021.

An attempt to reach Stone by phone was unsuccessful and the message was not returned at press time. Stone did text to say he was sorry he missed the call and would try back in a few minutes. The call never came.

“Currently, the Board is working towards the next steps in finding the best possible replacement for the position and will work diligently to find the best fit while providing the utmost quality support for our Chamber Members.”

In the same email, the board announced that Avery LeClear, from the Buies Creek area, has “joined the chamber this month as the Marketing and Events Coordinator. ” The email said LeClear “is just gaining ground in the work force. We are pleased to have Avery on our team as a fresh, excited face to help us continue to build the Chamber and work towards the goals of the Chamber and community. Avery will be instrumental in the day-to-day operations and is available, alongside your Board of Directors, for any of your immediate Chamber needs.”

The email ends with a thank you to members for their continued support of the Chamber and the community “we strive to make a better place to live and work.”