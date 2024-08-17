(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 5 — Christopher George Spearman, 33, of 116 W Carter St., Clinton, was charged with failure to comply with monies owed. Bond set at $363; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 7 — Chelsey Linda Bouvier, 35, of 126 Todd Drive NW, Concord, was charged with misdemenor probation violation out of county and identity theft. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 13.

• Aug. 7 — Natasha Dolores Thaggard, 38, of 299 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond is set at $20,000; court date is Aug. 16.

• Aug. 8 — John Ray Faison, 37, of 302 Weeks St. Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, three counts of resisting public officer and possession of burglary tools. Bond is set at $45,000; court date is Aug. 16.

• Aug. 9 — Nestor Velasquez Garcia, 32, of 187 Sam Fryar Lane, Faison, was charged with DWI and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 10 — Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, 31, of 2922 W Main St., Clinton, was charged with DWI, speeding, open container after consuming alcohol, passenger area, and no operators license. Bond is set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 12.

• Aug. 10 — Jacarus Rahsheid Jacobs, 27, of 539 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. No bond set; court date is Aug. 16.

• Aug. 10 — Tyreise Nyshaun Carroll, 25, of 49, Amic Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked impaired, driving while license revoked not impaired and cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag. Bond is set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 10 — Devin Thomas Splawn, 28, of 1365 Ava Road, Aurtyville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked not impaired. No bond set; court date is Aug 16.

• Aug. 11 — Victor Contreras, 33, of 157 Jonathon Lane, Clinton, was charged with DWI, open container after consuming alcohol, passenger area, no operator’s license and driving without two headlamps. Bond is set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 12.

• Aug. 11 — Luis Yandel Maldonaldo Torress, 20, of 3950 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and a window tinting violation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 13 — Alonza Williams, 55, 633 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of controlled substance/jail premises. Bond is set at $5,000; court date Sept. 16.

• Aug. 13 — Crystal Beard, 48, 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged DWI and additional lighting equipment violation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 13 — Rainee Ann Lowman, 30, 70 Summer Breeze Lane, unit B, White Lake, was charged with simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 26.

• Aug. 14 — Robbie Desaree Vats, 31, 597 Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with possession marijuana, driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 14 — Fletcher Hicks, 37, 107 Arrowhead Trail, New Bern, was charged with flee to elude, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, obstructing justice, possession marijuana, driving while license revoked, littering and failure stop at stopsign/flashing red light. Bond is set at $40,000; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 14 — Dustin Tyler Wallace, 29, 1432 Old Mill Creek Road, Winnabow, was charged with possession marijuana. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• Aug. 15 — Ashley Taylor, 50, 206 Smith Key Lane, Clinton, was charged with identity theft and expired operator’s license. Bond is set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 15 — Kevin Josue Coreabonilla, 24, 702 College St.t, Clinton, was charged with trafficking Fentanyl, driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt, driver. Bond is set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 30.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.