Tuesday night’s Garland Board of Commissioners meeting may have been shortened due to the weather, but it was still able to open with a swearing-in ceremony for the new town clerk, Meagan Daughtry.

Daughtry stood at the front of the room facing Mayor Austin Brown as he helped swear her into her new position. After a moment of confusion over what hand should be placed on the Bible and which should be lifted in the air, Daughtry was able to recite her lines with a small smile at the mayor while standing next to her husband, Greg.

And when the last word was said, applause from everyone in the room rang out. It only died down once Daughtry and the mayor both sat back down to continue with the rest of the meeting.

Daughtry started in the position of the town clerk on July 22, and has since been the first face people see when they walk into the town hall.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, the past three weeks, because I’m actually being able to meet a lot of the citizens,” she said. “They’re being able to get a face with the name of their new town clerk. So that’s been great, to be able to interact with them and not go straight back to a back office, and they just not know who I am,” she said.

