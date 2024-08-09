Daniel Family Reunion — will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Baptist Chapel Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2208 Baptist Chapel Road, Autryville. The reunion includes all descendants of John Love Daniel and his children, including Mary Jane Daniel Owens, George Allison Daniel, Della Daniel Tew, Margaret Atwood Daniel Autry, Repsie L. Daniel, Alvin Troy Daniel , Franklin Purdie Daniel and Susan Anna Daniel Wrench. A covered dish dinner is planned for 1 p.m. All friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend and join in the fellowship. The Kingsway Trio will also be singing at the reunion. FMI, call 910-590-6593.

Garland Senior Center activities — Mary Kay consultant Barbara Herring will be on hand at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 to discuss skin care. FMI, call 910-529-3931.

Union High School Class of 1984 — Will host the Fabulous Spartan All-Class Reunion & Homecoming ‘24: Past and Present on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Embassy Suites in Fayetteville- Fort Liberty, NC. Come rejoice and reminisce about the good old days with your fellow classmates and teachers while making new memories along the way. FMI, email [email protected] or visit the Fabulous Spartan All-Class Reunion & Homecoming ‘24: Past and Present, on Facebook

Sampson County NAACP — will hold the Executive Board Meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, via conference call at 6 p.m. All Officers and Executive Committee members are encouraged to attend. The Youth Organizational Meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. at New Life Outreach Ministries, 708 Sampson Street, Clinton. All members, prospective members, parents, and Officers are invited to attend.

Mid-Carolina Regional Council — Grandparents Support Group, Information Sharing and Activies and Basic Computer Classes, will be held at 307 East Main St. in Clinton. Contact Phyllis McLymore at 910-627-2031 or [email protected] for more information.

Daughters of the American Revolution — The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the second Tuesday from January to May and September to December. Interested potential members are welcome to call 910-518-1167 or 910-990-5211 for more information.

Tutors needed — Triangle South Literacy Works is recruiting tutors to teach computer classes, math and reading. Tutors must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma/GED and preferably live in the service area of Harnett, Johnston and Sampson counties. Call 910-891-4111 for more information.

Volunteers needed — The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program is currently seeking volunteers to train as court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children. The training is free and consists of 30 hours of instruction in child advocacy law, family dynamics, investigating and interviewing techniques, and court report writing. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a local and national background check, interview process and possess their own transportation. For more information call 910-478-3621 or go to www.volunteerforgal.org for an on-line application and to learn more.

3HC Volunteers — Volunteers are needed for hospice patients in the Clinton/Sampson County area. If interested, call Rose Beasley, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 910-990-4552.

Hospice Volunteer — Liberty Hospice Services is seeking volunteers to visit with Hospice patients. If interested, please call 910-592-8367 and ask for Tammy Taylor.

American Legion — Post No. 22 meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call Kenny Williams at 910-354-8780.