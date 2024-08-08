NEWTON GROVE — An estimated 3,000 gallons of untreated waste has spilled into Beaver Dam Creek, an overflow that officials think can be directly attributed to the soaking rains from Tropical Storm Debby.

Newton Grove town officials reported the spill Thursday afternoon, noting that the incident occurred at a manhole located at the intersection of Clinton and Bizzell streets, and then flowed into the creek.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter, a release from the town noted.

For more information contact the Town of Newton Grove at (910)594-0827.

North Carolina General Statute 143-215 IC requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters,

In accordance with that regulation, the town alerted The Sampson Independent of the spill.