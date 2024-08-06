Smith: Meth ‘still prevalent,’ traffic stops a useful tool

A failure to appear led to the arrest on a meth case from Sampson County dating back two years ago where over .20 grams of methamphetamines was confiscated.

Nicholas William Squiciarino, 43, was taken into custody in 2022 after a traffic stop that occurred in Spivey’s Corner for a registration violation. According to reports from the Sampson Sheriff’s Office, during that stop deputies did a consent search on Squiciarino’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of approximately .26 grams of methamphetamines inside.

Squiciarino, at that time, was charged and bonded, but he failed to appear in court and FTA warrants were issued for his arrest.

Recently, Monday, July 27, at 3:39 p.m., he was picked up on those outstanding warrants by the Wake County Sheriffs Office and is now being held under a $75,000 bond.

No further information on his court date was available at the time of this writing.

Sampson Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Marcus Smith, noted that traffic stops such as with this case, have helped them combat the rise of drugs and crime, and cleaning out meth product remains an ongoing battle in Sampson County.

“Traffic stops have always been an effective tool in combating drugs and other crime,” he said. “If you think about it, nearly all crimes involve a motor vehicle — to transport the drugs, stolen property, etc. or to be used as a means to transport the criminal to and from the location of the crime.

“Meth is still a prevalent drug in Sampson and other counties,” Smith added. “We have seen a steep decline in labs, but the product is still available on the streets.”

