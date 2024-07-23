Traffic stop leads to arrest of Cumberland man

A Cumberland County man is facing multiple charges following a drug arrest that resulted in several grams of meth and ICE being seized by Sampson County’s Sheriff officials.

According to reports, Gregory James Tilley, 41, 48432 French Horne Lane, Fayetteville , remains under a $100,000 secured bond, charged with two counts of trafficking meth and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest came on the heels of a July 17 traffic stop in the 4000 block of Autry Highway.

According to sheriff’s reports, the Criminal Interdiction Team conducted the stop after it was determined that Tilley was driving with an expired registration. During the stop, the team’s canine officer alerted on the vehicle offering probable cause for officers to conduct a search.

That search turned up, reports show, 31 grams of a substance believed to be meth and approximately one gram of what was suspected to be ICE.

Officers took Tilley into custody and leveled the charges against him.

“This is yet another example of how proactive traffic enforcement removes criminals from our communities,” noted Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tilley made his first appearance in court last Friday. No additional appearances have been set at this time.

