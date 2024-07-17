Clerk cites ‘toxic’ environment; Thursday session set

Changes have once again come to the Town of Garland after the recent resignations of town clerk Shauna’ Harper and deputy town clerk Ramona Arias.

In an email Tuesday morning, Harper confirmed that the two have left their posts. She cited a “toxic work environment” as the reason for their departure.

The town board has been in a disagreement over the town’s budget and other financial decisions since June. In the last Board of Commissioners meeting, there was a 3-2 vote against giving Harper a raise. Commissioner Jo Strickland cited at the time that Harper did not have the education to back the raise or the correct training. At that meeting, Harper fought back against those comments, saying “she didn’t have anyone to train her” and that “she trained herself for the position.”

As of right now, the town’s website shows only the deputy town clerk position as vacant with a link to apply.

No further details are available at this time.

There is a scheduled Garland Board of Commissioners work session taking place at the Garland Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

See an update on the issue in Saturday’s Sampson Independent.

