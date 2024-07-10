Reach General Manager Sherry Matthews at 910-249-4612.

Clinton police investigators are continuing their search for two armed men who robbed the local Dominos just over three weeks ago, forcing employees to the floor and running off with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police Chief Anthony Davis said anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call police.

Leads, Davis said, have been slim since the June 17 incident, which happened around 10:30 at the Jordan Shopping Center pizza business. According to reports and sources close to the investigation, the suspects entered the rear of the store, reportedly following an employee who entered the building from that entrance.

The pair, armed with rifles, came across the counter, reportedly taking some of the employees to the back room while forcing the manager to hand over money.

A customer reportedly came in the store while the suspects were there, but left without ever noticing anything suspicious.

After retrieving the money, the suspects forced the employees to hand over their cell phones before making them lie down on the floor and begin to count as they made their way out of the store.

The suspects, reports show, fled on foot through the back of the store.

Employees called law enforcement officers to the scene, and detectives, Davis said, processed the scene.

The suspects are described as two black males, both were wearing face masks and gloves. They were possibly driving a blue ford pickup truck.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

Search under way for 2 wielding guns during Domino’s robbery