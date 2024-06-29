Community rallies for family

A young father and his infant son were killed in a fire at their Garland-area home, a blaze that destroyed the house where they lived with the wife and mother of the home along with three other children, according to reports.

Christopher Lance Dixon, 34, and his 9-month-old son Jason Alex Dixon were claimed in the blaze, which happened Sunday, June 23, at the residence, located at 2369 Susie Sandhill Road, Garland. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The family’s home was reported to be a complete loss and Christopher was said to be the sole provider for the family.

He is survived by wife, Rebekah Dixon of Garland, and their daughters, Sophia Dixon, Skylar Dixon and Johanna Batton.

A celebration of Christopher and Jason’s lives was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Riverside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Harrells, according to a joint obituary for the father and son posted by Carter Funeral Home of Garland.

The community, led by local resident Rebecca Lewis and others, collected clothes and other necessities, along with cash donations, for Rebekah Dixon and her three daughters in the days that followed, packing up those items on Friday at the fellowship hall of Friendship Baptist Church. In recent days, Lewis said that, with sparing storage space available, clothing was no longer necessary, but toiletry items, size 4t/5t pull-ups, wipes and plastic totes to organize the clothing were still a need, and gift cards and cash were appreciated.

Lewis posted updates on her Facebook page throughout the week, saying Dixon was overwhelmed and thankful for the outpouring from the community and Facebook friends in the wake of the tragedy, and thanked all who have given what they can to help. She urged everyone to continue to keep a grieving family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Please if you’re unable to donate anything, prayer is the main important thing at this time,” Lewis wrote. “Please continue to share and most importantly remember the family in prayer.”

