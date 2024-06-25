Summer is here, and dry conditions in Sampson persist

With less than half an inch of rain since the beginning of June and temperatures averaging well above 90 degrees, the dangers of the long-lasting heat and little precipitation is starting to hit everyone.

According to the Horticultural Crops Research Station in Clinton, there has only been 0.46 inches of rain since June 1. And that little bit came from only two weather events.

And the lack of rain is beginning to show across Sampson’s landscape.

With temperatures soaring Saturday and Sunday into the upper 90s, with a “feels like” heat index over 100, and little rain in the forecast, the sights around Sampson are very much drought-like, with lawns beginning to brown and crops like corn, twisting and beginning to look scorched from the sun.

Crops

Zachary Parker an extension agent for agriculture – field crops at the NC State University Cooperative Extension said that farmers have already started to see the repercussions of the heat — especially those growing corn.

“At the moment, probably corn growers are the most affected,” Parker said in a telephone interview. “I’ve seen some corn that probably isn’t going to grow out of it, even if we do get some rain.”

Parker said at this point in the season it’s too late to replant, so most of the farmers will just have to try again next year.

“Their main problem would be, as of right now, if their corn is just getting into the reproductive tassel stage, where the ear is trying to form, they’re going to have issues with pollination. They’re going to have issues with grain field, so the yield is not going to be very high,” he explained.

And while corn crops have been the most affected, Parker said that sweet potatoes would be the next crop greatly impacted depending on when they were planted.

“It’s really a time-dependent type of thing when it comes to [sweet potatoes]. If they were planted earlier, they’ve had more of a dry spell,” he said.

Parker said sometimes a dry spell can be good for “disease suppression” but it’s getting to the point where the crops need the water, even if they usually grow well in droughts and high temperatures.

“It’s really starting to suffer, whether it is drought and heat tolerant to begin with or not,” Parker stated.

The extension agent said the most that farmers can do is make sure they have crop insurance for their plants in case they will not grow and to make sure they are watering their crops as much as they can during the dry spells.

“Other than irrigation, there really isn’t a whole lot that can be done. It’s just kind of the risk that farmers run whenever they’re growing. The weather can cooperate some years and some years it just doesn’t,” Parker said.

People

Outside of farming, the heat and lack of precipitation has also been an issue for people within the community.

A press release sent from staff at Sampson Regional Medical Center said that they “have seen an increase in patients presenting to the Emergency Department with symptoms of dehydration.”

The release went on to say that the hospital, on average, sees about three to four patients come in per day with dehydration, and that there is a spike in those numbers on the weekend.

Hospital staff also gave a list of signs to look out for when it comes to heat exhaustion in the release. The list goes as follows: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and cool clammy skin.

They also gave tips to help you avoid heat exhaustion. These tips include scheduling outdoor activities to take place either in the morning or late evening as to avoid the high temperatures, resting in the shade or a cool area inside to avoid overexertion, drinking eight to 10 glasses of water daily, limiting alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, drinking sports drinks if you are heavily sweating, being aware of the medications you are taking since some can make you more prone to dehydration and planning shopping trips during the heat of the day to stay cool if you don’t have air in your home.

The release also stressed that dehydration can happen to anyone.

“Dehydration affects everyone,” the release said. “We have seen ages 15-100 years old present to the hospital. Kids think they won’t be affected by dehydration, and that’s something only the older populations deal with, but that is just not the case. Kids and teens often equate thirst to hunger, so instead of reaching for water they eat snacks instead.”

