Design Challenge submissions accepted until July 31

The Sampson County YMCA is extending the deadline for its Fill the Wall design challenge to July 31, 2024. The Y invites all members of the community to showcase their artistic talents and is encouraging individuals, clubs and classes to participate.

The winning design will be displayed on a 25-foot-wide wall in the Sampson County YMCA’s youth space, also known as child watch. Child watch is a benefit for Y members and provides childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 11 years, while their parents/guardians utilize the Sampson County YMCA facility. It is a safe environment for children to enjoy toys, games, and snacks under the supervision of Y staff.

In addition to community recognition and the design being on display for all who visit the Y to see, the winner of the challenge will also receive one $500 Visa gift card and one $500 gift certificate to use at any YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina branch.

The Sampson County YMCA provided the following design recommendations to help participants get started on their designs:

• Reflect the uniqueness of Sampson County’s diverse cultures.

• Reference the area’s rich agriculture heritage.

• Be colorful and creative

Visit www.ymcasenc.org/designsampson to learn more and submit designs today.