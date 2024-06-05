Sampson YMCA offering free community event for all ages

CLINTON — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is hosting The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 20, at multiple locations, including the Sampson County YMCA at 417 East Johnson St. in Clinton.

This event is free to the community and will teach children and adults important water competency and safety skills to combat drowning, one of the leading causes of death for children. With summer just around the corner, more people will be in the water, and having swimming skills can save lives and help individuals develop confidence around the water.

“The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is not just an event — it’s a movement,” says Amber Wooten, associate branch director of the Sampson County YMCA. “I cannot think of a better way to kick off summer than partnering with other businesses and organizations around the globe to teach people of all ages vital water safety skills to raise awareness around drowning. As we move into a summer filled with water activities, we want water safety to be at the top of everyone’s minds.”

Sessions of The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will be available in the morning between 9 and 11 a.m. and in the evening between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Sampson County YMCA. Participants should bring a towel and come prepared to swim.

Registration is required and will be open until June 20. Visit www.ymcasenc.org/WLSL to learn more and register online today.