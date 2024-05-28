Hobbton Elementary School Principal Dawn Wilkes standing in front of the students at the end of the year awards ceremony where she was announced as Sampson County School’s Principal of the Year for 2024.

Hobbton Elementary School Principal Dawn Wilkes has been announced as Sampson County Schools 2024 Principal of the Year.

A press release from Valerie Newton, the director of communications and family engagement, for Sampson County Schools stated that Sampson County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Jamie King surprised the principal with the announcement on Tuesday during the end of the year awards program.

Wilkes began her teaching career as a computer teacher at Clement Elementary School in 1998, according to the press release. The release stated that she transferred to Midway Middle School in 1999 to teach business education. She was the assistant principal of Hobbton Elementary, Clement Elementary and Hargrove Elementary Schools from 2007 to 2015 before becoming the principal of Hobbton Elementary School in 2015.

The release said that Wilkes has a master’s degree in school administration from Campbell University. She also holds a 6-12 Business Education certificate from Fayetteville State University and a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Mount Olive College.