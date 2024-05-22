A Sampson man is facing felony charges and a sizable bond after allegedly chasing after his estranged girlfriend and her acquaintances, firing shots into her vehicle and shooting another man in the face. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities took the suspect and his brother into custody, leveling a bevy of felony drug and assault offenses in incident, which is still being investigated.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Sampson County E-911 Center received a report of a man in a vehicle chasing after a woman in a separate vehicle on Fleet Cooper Road, shooting at her. Deputies discovered the woman, along with two other occupants, near the 1400 block of Fleet Cooper Road. A male subject in the victim’s vehicle, identified as Christopher Jackson, had a gunshot wound to the face.

Jackson was transported to a regional hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. He was in stable condition Wednesday.

Through initial investigation, sheriff’s officials said they discovered that the female, Casey Toodle, was in a vehicle with Samantha Westbrook and Jackson, traveling on Fleet Cooper Road.

“Toodle’s estranged boyfriend, Ray Sessoms, Jr., was chasing the vehicle, attempting to run it off the road and discharged several gunshots into the vehicle,” a statement from the

Deputies immediately went to Sessoms’ residence at 521 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, to locate him. Sessoms reportedly refused to come to the door, and deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the residence and locate him. The search warrant was served by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Deputies located Sessoms and his brother, William Lee Sessoms, in a building behind the residence and he was taken into custody. A search of the premises revealed 10 firearms, over 4,100 grams (9 pounds) of marijuana, and 7 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

Ray Sessoms, of 521 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill; possession of a firearm by felon; trafficking methamphetamine; felony possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance; maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; and two counts of non-support of a child.

Sessoms was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $523,000 bond.

William Lee Sessoms, also of the Hairr Lane address, was charged with felony possession of marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance; possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. William Sessoms was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $4,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.