Each semester, between 400-500 students participate in Sampson Community College’s (SCC) Career & College Promise program (CCP) — a tuition-free program that provides seamless dual-enrollment opportunities to eligible N.C. high school students. On May 9, SCC had the privilege of graduating 24 high school seniors from CCP, along with the rest of its graduating Class of 2024.

The CCP program allows participating public, private, and homeschooled students to accelerate completion of college credit, certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees during high school that lead to college transfer or entry-level job skills. CCP students are only required to pay a semesterly fee of $47.15, in addition to purchasing the needed textbooks and supplies.

There are three pathways in the CCP Program: College Transfer Pathway (CTP), Career & Technical Education (CTE), and Workforce Development & Continuing Education (WDCE), each with their own degree, diploma, certification, and credit opportunities.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the CCP program underwent a period of leadership transition at the College. Joining Career Coaches Willa Roseboro, Lakewood High; and Ginger Stone, Hobbton High, two full-time coaches were added: Brittiney Jefferson, Clinton High; Ebonique Ingram, Midway High; and most recently, a new director of CCP was appointed, Logan Beddingfield.

Supported by SCC’s Student Services team and the career coaches as they were onboarded, Emily Brown, director of Academic Services; and Jamie Cannady, Student Success coordinator, worked with CCP registration and student case management throughout the year as the college searched for a director to fill the position.

Joining SCC in April, Logan Beddingfield, director of CCP & Private, Homeschools, and Union High Career Coach, shared, “I am so excited to be at Sampson Community College and look forward to working alongside an incredible team to ensure student success. I have spent my career in education working with high school students and helping prepare them for their futures. My priority is for our current and prospective CCP students to feel supported throughout their studies, and I am thrilled to do so in this new role.”

Public and home schools from all across Sampson County were represented in the CCP graduating class. Over 20 seniors received a College Transfer or Applied Science degree, diploma, or certification from SCC, in addition to their high school diploma.

SCC’s 2024 CCP graduates: Rylee Blackmon, Rachel Brown, Savannah Brown, Anna Cashwell, Jarrett Cooper, Emily Dodson, Daelyn Edge, Rachael Eldridge, Sofía Fleury-Mendible, Hailey Happel, Sa’Tori Lorenzo, Jackson Lowe, Ronnie McLamb, Lauren McMillan, Samuel Mitchell, Morgan Naylor, Sharon Nettrour, Daniel Pacheco, Amalia Parker, Lela Pell, Brady Richards, Heidi Robles-Francisco, Veronica Valdez-Gonzalez, and Olivia Williams.

Two students, Amalia Parker and Jarrett Cooper were also selected as Outstanding Students for the CCP A.A. and A.S. programs, respectively. Each year, one graduate from each of the College’s degree programs is nominated by faculty and staff based upon scholastic excellence, leadership ability and potential for future achievement, citizenship and service to school, maturity in on-the-job situations, and participation in civic and professional activities.

Speaking on behalf of the College and the CCP team, Beddingfield congratulated, “I want to extend my warmest congratulations to Sampson Community College’s CCP Class of 2024! Getting to graduation is no easy feat, and you did it! Always proud to be a Viking!”