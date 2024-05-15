Michael Mozingo, administrator of the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship, has announce this year’s recipients: Carmen Gonzalez ($2,500 Scholarship) and Sherlyn Villeda ($500 Community Service Award). Both young ladies attend San Juan Diego Catholic Mission in Ingold. Carmen is the daughter of Maria Hernandez and Miguel Gonzalez and is a senior at Union High School. She will attend Western Carolina University in the fall and major in math and science. Sherlyn is a senior at Clinton High School and is the daughter of Jorge and Vianey Villeda. She will attend Furman University in the fall and major in neuroscience. The Edith Bradshaw Scholarship was established in 2003 to honor the memory of Mr. Mozingo’s late mother. Pictured, from left, are: Sherlyn Villeda, Michael Mozingo and Carmen Gonzalez.