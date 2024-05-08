Second inicident occurs near Sunset Ave. and Airport Road

In less than a week, Clinton officials are cleaning up yet another agriculture byproduct spill, this one occurring Wednesday inside the city limits.

On May 8, at 9:09 a.m., Clinton police officers and Clinton Fire personnel responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill located near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Airport Road in the westbound lanes.

After arriving on scene, city personnel discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location. That spill, they said, consisted of animal byproducts.

According to police officials, investigation revealed that Steven Michael Macarthur, 58, of Pikeville, was heading west on Sunset Avenue in a truck hauling ag waste and braked at a stoplight causing the spill.

Macarthur was charged with leaving the scene of an animal waste spill, failing to secure load and littering. The court date has been set for June 22.

“When he braked for the stoplight, contents spilled out of the top of the trailer onto the roadway,” a Clinton Police Departmentpress release, stated. “The driver failed to stay on the scene.”

Macarthur was driving for Bill Patterson Trucking Company of Smithfield, an independent contractor for Sun River Service Companyof Wilson. The driver was hauling a load of animal waste from Wilson to the Sampson County Landfill, where he was located by officers.

Police and fire personnel assisted with traffic control until the cleanup was complete.

The first spill happened last Friday, May 3, when animal byproduct was spilled on the pavement at the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and Morisey Boulevard.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’