Upset bid procedure continues for county property

The next set of sealed bids were sent to be opened Tuesday afternoon as part of an upset bidding procedure for the former Sampson County Emergency Management Services property in Clinton, a process poised to continue with bids still coming in.

As of earlier this week, the top bid was at $50,000 to purchase the site on Underwood Street. A bid was previously submitted by Matthews Drug Store for $25,000, which kicked off the upset bid procedure. The $50,000 bid from Michele Hinson came over top of that last month, the highest qualifying bidder of seven bids submitted to the county.

During the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting Monday night, Finance Officer David Clack gave a brief update on the matter. He said that two more bids had been received by the county as of Monday. County officials were expected to open the sealed bids on Tuesday afternoon. In this case, the minimum amount needed to upset the current bid is $52,550.

Once upset bids are opened, if a qualifying higher bid is received, a new notice of upset bid is published and that starts another 10-day period for submission of upset bids. If qualified upset bids are received, the upset bid process would be repeated until no additional qualifying upset bid are received. When a 10-day period has passed and no qualifying higher bid is received, the highest bid will be reported to the Board of Commissioners.

In early April, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized the sale of the property, a formality that initiated the upset bid process. The process has been going on for a month. The board has expressed its hope to have conveyed the portion of the former Emergency Management Services property to an end-purchaser by July 1, 2024.

As part of the upset bid process, the offeror is required to deposit 5% of the bid amount with the board clerk, who then publishes an advertisement for eligible upset bids — which would have to equal 10% of the first $1,000 of the original offer and 5% of the remainder and be received within 10 days after the date of the advertisement, accompanied by a bid bond or deposit.

Once the bid is accepted and advertised, others will have a 10-day period to submit bids over the top of that high bid.

During April’s meeting, where the initial offer from Matthews was accepted and the upset bid process initiated, Commissioner Sue Lee asked whether the county had a tax value for the property.

“We do,” Starling replied. “I would encourage you not to get to tethered to that at this point. I think — again, I do not have a crystal ball — that this process could start allowing the market conditions to set that number. Or, as I said, the board could reject this offer if you feel like it’s not a qualifying offer.”

The initial bid has since doubled.

In January, commissioners directed staff to resume informally soliciting and negotiating offers on the Underwood Street property, to exclude the portion that includes the Sampson County Veterans Park, which county leaders have assured will stay where it is.

The board previously expressed its interest in divesting itself of any ownership interest in and financial responsibility for the old Emergency Services building while maintaining the memorial at its current footprint off U.S. 701 Business and Underwood Street.

The issue of disposing of the property was first broached at the end of 2022 and, throughout 2023, local veterans pleaded with county leaders to preserve the veterans memorial at the edge of the site. Commissioners subsequently said the park wasn’t going anywhere, but it was a matter of how to proceed and subdivide the property.

Gauging interest in the Emergency Services property was part of a larger endeavor to identify potential new sources of revenue for Sampson County government, but also broached as County Manager Ed Causey said concerns were raised that it might be in the best interest of county leaders to be free of the old building once not in use. A full move to a new $18 million Emergency Services headquarters across town was completed last year, leaving the facility officially vacant in the fall.

Years ago, emergency officials noted the old armory building was “in dire need” of replacement, citing the aging facility, limited space and flooding issues at the facility on Underwood Street, which was constructed in 1956.

While the idea for a new facility was tossed around for years, emergency officials said the building had become too small and was susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. The facility served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. There was a general lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues.

