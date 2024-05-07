Fundraising event raises money for arts at CCS

Now that May has finally arrived, Clinton City Schools is gearing up to host the annual CAFE Art Auction later this week.

Just as it was the previous year, the 2024 auction will be hosted inside the main gymnasium at Clinton High School. The event takes place this Thursday, May 9, and doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m., with the live auction starting at 6 p.m.

There will be concessions open throughout the event and attendance remains free to the public.

Proceeds from the event are split evenly between the Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE), which funds teacher resources and other school-related projects, along with teachers within the school system’s art department. The auction has been running since 2003 and is one of school system’s largest fundraisers.

“I hope everybody comes out to support it because CAFE is a wonderful organization,” President Brandon Warren said. “We just always try to support all the teachers in the Clinton City Schools system with their projects and needs in their classrooms that are not able to be met by the school board.”

Warren has highlighted that this year’s auction will feature about 20 or so pieces that were each handcrafted by Clinton High students.

“I just think we should support CAFE because it’s for a very good cause,” Georgina Zeng, Art Auction president, said. “Any help to better the life of teachers and the students means a lot to me. It means a lot to me because I know that teachers in North Carolina are paid so little and may need help as they often times use so much of their own money to get the needs for all their kids.”

“So, for me, anytime that we can help them in any way, it’s a great help,” she added. “I have no kids in the system myself, but anywhere that I can I help I will, and this is my way to help them out.”

