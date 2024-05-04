Home News HCA golf racks up accolades News HCA golf racks up accolades May 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ. Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024 Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year ❮ ❯ Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024 All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ. View Comments Clinton overcast clouds enter location 10.5 ° C 11.5 ° 9.6 ° 95 % 3.6kmh 100 % Sat 15 ° Sun 18 ° Mon 26 ° Tue 26 ° Wed 31 °