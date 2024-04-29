ROSEBORO — Mr. Michael Olive Underwood, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at The Gardens of Roseboro.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Salemburg Cemetery with the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

Mr. Underwood was a native of Sampson County, the son of Kenneth Wyatt Underwood and Edna Earl Tyndall Underwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Howard Underwood. He was a carpenter assistant with John L. Holland and Sons Builders. He was a member of Roseboro First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Watts Maness and husband, David of Salemburg; and many cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Wind Assisted Living and the current staff of The Gardens of Roseboro for all their loving care throughout these years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Hwy., Roseboro, NC 28382.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.