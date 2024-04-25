Sampson NAACP to seek public input

A Monday forum will mark what local leaders hope will be a catalyst for change.

A town hall forum hosted by the NAACP Sampson County branch is slated for Monday, April 29, at First Baptist Church of Clinton, 900 College St., beginning at 6 p.m. in the church multipurpose building.

Designed to be the first in a series of town hall events, Monday’s meeting, entitled “Community Conversations for Change,” is poised to create a community conversation for positive change in Sampson County.

“This event aims to establish a platform for open dialogue and advocacy, leading to meaningful change essential for our thriving, as we continue to work toward a more just society,” Larry Sutton, president of the local NAACP, explained.

Individuals, including elected and appointed county and city officials from all the municipalities throughout Sampson, are invited and encouraged to participate and voice their input to help identify the critical issues facing Blacks in Sampson County.

From the public concerns, the local NAACP will be better informed to advocate for the residents of Sampson County in “advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education and economic security of Black people and all persons of color,” Sutton noted.

Along with generating concerns that need to be addressed in our community, Sutton further explained the importance of the meeting and his hopes for what it could mean for the future.

“The NAACP hopes to inspire a renewed spirit of civic engagement among the residents throughout the county,” said Sutton, who made a final appeal to the community, imploring the public to attend the Monday meeting. “Join us on Monday, April 29, to stand together in our ongoing struggle to pursue policies and practices that will move us further along in becoming ‘the perfect place to live.’”

The Sampson County branch of the NAACP was officially chartered on Sept. 9, 1955 and, as Sutton put it, “remains committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.”

For more information, contact Sutton at 910-590-6479.