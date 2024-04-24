NEWTON GROVE — A man was found dead Wednesday on the Hobbton school campus, the victim of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials, who released few details about the incident.

“A school resource officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a deceased male in a vehicle at the Hobbton athletic field,” a brief statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “The male subject appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The incident is still under investigation and the name of the man was being withheld by authorities Wednesday afternoon as that investigation continued.

Despite rumors circulating about the incident and the specifics surrounding it, no additional information was released by authorities.