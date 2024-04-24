(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 19 — Antionette Virginia Evans, 33, of 708 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with common law robbery and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $20,000; court date is April 26.

• April 19 — Bryan Austin Melvin, 27, of 510 Nicholson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $8,000; court date is May 7.

• April 19 — Tony Orlandas Hendricks Jr., 36, of 87 Evergreen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and obstructing justice. No bond set; court date is April 26.

• April 19 — Justus Monk, 20, was charged with school attendance violation. No bond set; court date is April 25.

• April 20 — Derice Lamar Utley, 27, was charged with larceny and crime of domestic violence. No bond set; court date is May 20.

• April 20 — Ronald Keith Jones, 58, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 28.

• April 20 — Ty’us Wahkee McGowan, 24, of 1777 Wilmington Road, Turkey, was charged with carrying concealed gun, shoplifting, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is June 24.

• April 20 — Jonathan Deverne Howard, 44, of 612 Polly St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, misdemeanor conspiracy and possession of stolen goods/property. No bond listed; court date is June 24.

• April 20 — Raymond Thomas Bland, 35, of 32 Carlos Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, conspiracy, driving while license revoked, driving without two headlamps and larceny. Bond set at $8,000; court date is June 24.

• April 21 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 30, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is June 24.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.