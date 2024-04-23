Annual event showcases countywide student talent

The middle and high school All County Bands closed out All County Arts Night with a pair spectacular performances during their concert.

Midway theater students Kayden Gomez and Leah Worley stole the show with their performance of ‘Pulled’ from The Addams Family.

The members of the Union High School dance team strike a strong pose after their performance. They were but a few of the many students from all across the county that came together to showcase their artistic talents at the annual All County Arts Night.

The students from the different group choreography live dance performances didn’t miss a step during their shows at All County Arts Night. Pictured here are the Union, Midway and Lakewood dance members.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of Sampson Arts Council, made her return this year to show support to all the talented students and instructors.

This is another small glimpse into the many different styles of artwork created by students for All County Arts Night.

These are a pair of the countless handcrafted art pieces that were on display at Midway High School this past Friday during the All County Arts Night.

The entire school system gathered together to showcase the artist talents of students across Sampson County on Friday for All County Arts Night.

The event was hosted at Midway High School, where both Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools artwork and performances captivated attendants. All County Arts Night is held annual to celebrate those many works in the fields of visual arts, dance, chorus and music.

From the first step into the atrium, art pieces of many varying kinds were on full display at every turn. There were paintings, sculptures, drawings and many more styles of student crafted art. After making way through the beautifully decorated rows and columns of visual art, over to the gymnasium, guest were regaled with live performances.

The All County Theatre was the opening act putting on a highlight show from their latest production, Lion King Jr. An assortment of entertainment followed as students brought the house down over and over. From the rocking moves of the the group choreography’s to the harmonizing tunes of the All County Chorus the county’s passion for the art in it’s youth was apparent.

”I always enjoy going and seeing the show, it’s just amazing what all of our art teachers, band instructors and those in chorus do,” Kara Donatelli, executive director of Sampson Arts Council, said. “It’s just an amazing show of talent for students here in Sampson County and a great recognition also for our talented instructors. They put in so much time, effort and just love into our students.”

”I try to attend every year to support the students and the instructors and I just love to see the talent that we have,” she added. “I’m proud they’re able to put on an event like this for the community and to share all that talent.”

Of those many instructors Donatelli mentioned more than few were out that night with endless joy on their face as they browsed the event. One of those was Clinton High’s art teacher Michael Ray who shared his thoughts.

“It was beautiful, I’m glad that it’s something we do every year,” he said. “It’s nice to get together with all the students and all the other teachers, it’s something I enjoy and it’s a lot of work but it’s worthwhile in the end.”

As an art educator Ray also expressed how important this event is for students and it’s significance in building them as artist.

“I think it’s very important for them to get to see their work out there and people to come and check it out, it’s huge,” he said. “I think it just sort of helps boost their confidence, it’s just a wonderful thing and I hope it continues even when I’m gone.”

After the art show and performances the event was capped off with a live concert from both the Middle School and High School All County Bands. They were led by Clinicians Ben Edwards, a former SCS band teacher, and the renowned band instructor and Midway alumni Michael Williams.

Both bands played six selections as they awed the audience with each piece, a stellar performance they accomplished after only two days of practice.

“For me, it was cool to see my students get to perform music with people they don’t normally play with around the county,” Midway band director Jesse Shelton said. “It was cool to get to host them on our campus and just for them to perform with different students and with Michael Williams, who was our guest clinician for the high school band, was an incredible experience.

The concert itself I thought was really, really great. I mean, the preparation, they only had two days to get the music together and they had not played with each other before. When you put that into perspective, it was a lot of work to get that together but the product at the end I thought was truly remarkable.”

