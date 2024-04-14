(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 5 — Rickeya Minay Brown, 44, of 56 Garden Spot Lane, Autryville, was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

• April 5 — Christina Marie Lupton, 42, of 1799 Hwy 101, Beaufort, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is May 30.

• April 5 — Brandon River Carter, 29, of 9775 NC Hwy 210 South, Autryville, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine and two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $30,000; court date was April 12.

• April 6 — Linwood Dion Rich Jr., 24, of 4170 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date was April 12.

• April 7 — Jamal Dante Moore, 34, of Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying concealed gun. No bond set; court date is June 25.

• April 7 — Eric Lee Bolton Jr., 36, of 113 Shamrock Drive, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is May 2.

• April 8 — Todge Williams, 34, of 1089 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container, drive/allow to drive motor vehicle with no registration, operate vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/alternate title/registration card/tag and expired inspection sticker. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 2.

• April 8 — Kenneth Michael Meroney, 31, of 633 Long Road, Lumberton, was charged with two counts of carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is May 21.

• April 8 — Faye Wilson, 63, of 514 Margaret Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is April 18.

• April 8 — Huberlindo Banegas, 48, of 264 Hook Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is May 30.

• April 9 — Cory Demond Bennett, 46, of 805 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is April 29.

• April 9 — Ashley Denise Floyd, 32, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is May 2.

• April 9 — Jameeka Janay Marshall, 27, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is May 2.

• April 9 — William Daughtry, 50, was charged with larceny from construction site, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, larceny, possession of stolen goods, attempt to obtain property by false pretense . Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 30.

• April 9 — Leedell Watkins, 59, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 14.

• April 10 — Jay Kim Carter, 70, of 605 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is May 28.

• April 10 — Rashad Mikkel Lamb, 44, of 700 Betty St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is May 6.

• April 10 — Alberto Antonio Artiga, 20, of 205 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and drive after consuming under 21 years of age. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 30.

• April 11 — Antonio Balderas-Mendoza, 32, of 776 Maxton Bass Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is April 18.

• April 11 — Richard Leon Simpson, 44, of 117 Preston Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 24.

• April 11 — Lula Bell Tanner, 53, of 308 Hubbard Ave., Clinton, was charged with aid and abet driving while impaired and aid and abet driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is June 24.

• April 12 — Charles Marvin Faulkner, 39, of 537 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.