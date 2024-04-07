Sampson County Department of Social Services officials gathered Friday afternoon with other members of the community who actively fight against the abuse of children. The occasion that brought them together was the honoring of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is designated every April. To further signify that and pay homage to raising child abuse awareness, an event was held at the DSS office called Plant Pinwheels for Prevention. A sea of blue pinwheels, which represent the hopes and the bright futures all children deserve, were in the hands of all present. After a small ceremony on the importance of child abuse prevention, those same pinwheels were planted across the front of the building — a small pinwheel garden reminding all what this month stands for and showing the community’s support for childrens’ healthy development. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

