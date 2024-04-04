Pup pampering spot sets up shop in Roseboro

The Pretty Paws team cuts the ribbon for yet another new business in downtown Roseboro.

“From head to toes and bath to bows, we pamper your pup” is the mission of Pretty Paws, another business that has recently joined the Downtown Roseboro business merchants.

Vicki Ammons created Pretty Paws grooming due to the pandemic. Though grooming was in high demand like other jobs the CDC guidelines for services left many unemployed. After some time, Ammons and family figured out how to create a safe and socially distanced grooming experience.

Before long, Pretty Paws outgrew the available space and decided to move within the city limits of Roseboro. Ammons stated, “We chose Roseboro because it just has that down-home feeling. We are down-to-earth people, chit-chat with everybody, and love everybody”.

“A lot of people have stopped in and asked about the other shops found downtown, Roseboro is growing and people are noticing it,” stated Ammons.

Since the beginning of 2024, Downtown Roseboro has welcomed the Beauty House, The Reedy Mark, and Le-Alan Designs to join the efforts of revitalization with Pozzibilitiez, Doug’s Barbershop, James Trading Downtown Boutique, Railroad St. Steakhouse, Rupert’s, and Earl and Jerry’s.

The grooming experience includes oatmeal shampoo, blueberry facials, bows/bandanas, a professional cut and style, and more.

“Anything a groomer can do, we do it all at one price. However, we do not do vet work”, stated Ammons. People have visited Roseboro from Stedman, Eastover, Sanford, and Fayetteville to have their dogs groomed. Those customers have been able to support other businesses as well, like Cork and Brew.

There is now a downtown feature for all dog lovers to enjoy, including a mascot found outside ready to answer any questions. The long-term vision is to help women looking for a second chance learn the art of grooming.

Visit Pretty Paws at 120 W. Roseboro St. or call 910-627-4436 and book an experience for your four-legged friend.