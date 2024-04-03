Extension reflects on biennial event, solicits feedback

What was predicted to be a rainy day in March turned out to be such an amazing day of celebrating Sampson County agriculture. Those able to attend know first-hand what an awesome event it was. Families and friends came to join in the fun, learn about the #1 industry in Sampson County and North Carolina, mingle and share their experiences, learn and enjoy.

There was certainly something for everyone! The main parking lot, along with the overflow lot and shuttles, stayed busy and full all day long. Special treats were around every turn inside and outside the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, from antique or new tractors and equipment to bunnies and ponies, great tasting baked goods, barbeque, ice cream, lemonade and everything in between!

Youth and adult riders had the chance to see how long they could stay on the mechanical bull or ride the barrel train, while little ones got their chance at riding a pony or a pedal tractor, play a variety of games or bounce through the inflatable obstacle course. Some made animal art from paper or built a bird feeder out of cheerios.

Educational and retail booths filled the Expo Center with information from dairy cows to sweet potatoes, to poultry, bees and worms! You could shop for special keepsakes and dry goods to great smelling and tasting treats! The entertainment stage kept everyone in the groove too, with a beat for all to enjoy and dance the day away. Some even had the chance to dance with Spencer Sweetpotato, Penelope Pig, a peach, strawberry, or watermelon!

Most of all we’d like to thank our many sponsors and partners for their contributions. Without their support we could not have put together such a wonderful event. If you attended Ag Day, we’d like to thank you for joining us. We’d like to know what you enjoyed most and what you’d like to see the next time.

Ag Day is a biennial event, so we’ll be planning it again for spring of 2026.

Please take our survey and give us feedback so we can continue to make Ag Day an event to remember in Sampson County, which will also enter you to win an Ag Day door prize if taken by April 12. Here is the survey link: https://go.ncsu.edu/agday2024