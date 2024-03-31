(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 6 — Patrick Jerrel Tim, 36, of 11 Little Acres Lane, Turkey, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, fail to heed light or siren, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, drive without two headlamps and possession of open container after consuming. No bond set; court date was March 15.

• March 7 — Samir Alejandro Elbitar Naim, 26, of 5040 Flint Ridge Place, Raleigh, was charged on out-of-county warrant with domestic violence protective order violence. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 1.

• March 7 — Jimmy Ray Hall Jr., 41, of 912 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 12.

• March 8 — Charles D. Coxum, 35, of 504 Lafayette St., Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation. Bond set at $15,000; court date was March 15.

• March 8 — Pablo Andres Endara Loaiza, 31, of 107 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date is May 21.

• March 9 — Jeffery Allen Hobbs, 47, of 811 North Broad St., Roseboro, was charged with trespass and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is May 21.

• March 10 — Alexander McLean, 40, of 406-B Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifitng and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,500; court date was March 15.

• March 10 — James Bigelow, 57, of 187 South Clinton Drive, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet larceny. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 14.

• March 10 — Willie Edgar Maynor, 40, of 6813 Tall Pine Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fail to work after paid and failure to return rental property. No bond set; court date was March 15.

• March 12 — Noni Elon Stewart, 22, of 24 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifitng. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 4.

• March 13 — Tyler James Logan, 31, of Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with trespass. Bond set at $100; court date is April 4.

• March 13 —Sevie Niece Fryar, 36, of 822 Antioch Road, Goldsboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date was March 25.

• March 14 — Brylan Jamorius Monk, 19, of 715-E Roseboro St., Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed gun and larceny. No bond set; court date is March 28.

• March 16 — Michael Andrew Wortham, 62, of 106 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude, speeding, driving while license revoked and left of center. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 17.

• March 16 — Dwight Wilson, 61, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is April 11.

• March 16 — Crystal Antoinette Beard, 48, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 16 — Patrick Jerrel Tim, 36, of 303 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 16 — Javier Hidalgo Teyuco, 35, of 159 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 17.

• March 17 — Jason Kevon Raynor, 38, of 2227 Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and stop sign violation/flashing red light violation. No bond set; court date is April 17.

• March 17 — Elizabeth Anne Naylor, 41, of 230 Westbrook Road, Clinton, was charged with four counts of embezzlement. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 12.

• March 17 — Isrrael Palencia, 23, of 417-E Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 26.

• March 17 — Ivan Israel Palencia-Ruvalcaba, 25, of 417-E Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and drive left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 20.

• March 18 — Jaheim Lamond Tatum, 22, of 48 Sawmill Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony fleeing to elude, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana less than half an ounce, possession of MDMA/MDA, driving while license revoked and hit and run- property damage. Bond set at $20,000; court date is April 26.

• March 18 — Swendale Jerome Aycock, 47, of 66 Kent Circle, Clinton, was charged with violation of carrying concealed weapon law. No bond listed; court date is May 14.

• March 18 — Dewan Shihiem Lesesne, 24, of 502 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is May 14.

• March 18 — Antionetta Ariene Damon, 37, of 225 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is April 2.

• March 18 — Shelby Renee Greene, 39, of 14343 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is April 17.

• March 19 — Patrick Wayne Moore Jr., 25, of 41 Eagle Road, Clinton, was charged with sex offender/child premises. No bond listed; court date is April 12.

• March 20 — Daqwan Maurice Robinson, 27, of 357 Moon Johnson Road, Rose Hill, was charged with resisting public officer and damage to property. No bond listed; court date is April 15.

• March 23 — Oliver Perez, 36, was charged with trespass of real property and intoxicated and disruptive. No bond set; court date is April 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.