Construction on Sunset continues

Construction on Sunset Avenue is in full swing as crews continue to work on raising new structures for Star Communications, Waffle House, and a multi-unit building right across the street. The four-unit building is already slated to house a Starbucks along with a Burrito Shak, with room for two more establishments to set up shop.

