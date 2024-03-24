Vernon Clifton, right, receives his 50-year pin as a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad, a recognition from the North Carolina Association of Rescue & EMS. He received the pin from squad director Jerry Bradshaw.

Longtime Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad members recently received recognition from the North Carolina Association of Rescue & EMS for their service. Among them were Jerry Bradshaw, director of Clinton-Sampson Rescue and area 4 director for the N.C. Association of Rescue & EMS, right, who received his 50-year pin from Jim Demay, assistant director of Clinton-Sampson Rescue.

