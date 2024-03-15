‘Cradle to Cross’ event held at First Methodist

This was a shot of all the waiters who volunteered to serve the ladies for the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ ‘Cradle to Cross’ Tea Party.

A look at one of the many beautifully decorated tables during the event.

First Methodist Church Pastor Rev. Matt Seals holds one of the auction prizes at the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ ‘Cradle to Cross’ Tea Party.

There were many of the lovely ladies of Sampson County dressed in their best for the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ ‘Cradle to Cross’ Tea Party. The sight of these smiles was common throughout the event.

This was a look at some of the 50 items that were auctioned off at the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ ‘Cradle to Cross’ Tea Party.

Stephaine Graham caught Sampson County commissioner Thaddeus Godwin off guard here serving his wife, Eloise. He was one of 20 men that played the role of waiter for the day.

The lovely ladies of Sampson County got the chance to don their fanciest attire and enjoy a day of pampering for the return of the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ “Cradle to Cross” Tea Party.

The “Cradle to Cross” Tea Party was held at First Methodist Church on Saturday. As a community event, it aims to bring ladies and gentlemen together for a time of fellowship, food, fun, fashion and faith. The women weren’t the only ones dressed up, as 20 men from area churches and businesses played the roles of fine dining waiters, each decked out in their finest to serve the lady guest a three course meal.

Homemade scones, tea cakes, sausage balls, quiche, sweet treats, hot tea and ice water were all on the menu. Each sipped by pretty dolled up women that were having the time of their lives.

Michael Mozingo and Becky Spell served as host and hostess for the event. Kicking off the event with a warm welcome, Mozingo then shared stories about his ministry where he’s helping students with college expenses through the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship. Spell also spoke on her mission at Tim’s Gift, one of giving help and hope to people in need “as a footprint of God’s grace.”

Following that was a quiet room filled with song as the two of them sang “The Lord’s Prayer,” doing so with passion, the waiters shuffling through afterward for the meal portion. Capping off the event was the annual auction, which featured 50 items, many donated, auctioned off to the highest bidders.

The idea for a local tea party began in 2019 when Spell’s sister, Mary Borum, invited her to attend a Ladies’ Tea in High Point. Smitten by that experience, they soon began making plans for a tea party in Clinton. That led to Tim’s Gift’s first tea party in 2020.

A committee meets at Tim’s Gift to plan and put things in motion for each long-awaited event to come to fruition. Most of the food is donated or homemade by members of the committee and others who volunteer to help. Jeff Swartz, Lenettie Royal, Donna Zezhnock and Judy Cumbo bake and make most tea treats for the three course meal. Swartz was also the event coordinator and gave directions to the waiters. His message was one of serving with valor and making the ladies feel like “queens for the day.”

”Tim’s Gift staff, volunteers, and local supporters who help plan and prepare throughout the year, appreciate the outpouring of community support that helps make the Tim’s Gift Ladies’ Tea Party a much-anticipated event,” Spell said.

The next major event for Tim’s Gift will be the annual Rise Up Rejuvenate for 2024 at Hubbs Farm. That takes place on May 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, follow them on Facebook, read their weekly emails on Tuesday mornings (call 910-592-1126, to be added to the list if not receiving them).

“We are grateful to serve the Lord with strong community support and guidance from the Holy Spirit within,” Spell said. “It’s like unto a sweet, satisfying ‘cup of tea.’”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.