County agency gets new name; new colorful vehicles soon

A rebrand for Sampson Area Transportation that more aptly identifies it as what it is, Sampson County Public Transportation, has officially been given the go-ahead as the agency continues it aim to build public awareness of its services, with plans to roll out colorful new vehicles as part of the sweeping initiative.

“We’re starting a rebranding initiative for our department, Sampson Area Transportation. After discussions with the Transportation Advisory Board, it’s evident that renaming the service to Sampson County Public Transportation would benefit both the residents of Sampson County and the department itself,” Sampson County Public Transportation director Rosemarie Oates Mobley said.

”Currently, there is a lack of awareness regarding the services we provide and the availability of public transportation throughout the county,” she noted. “Many are unaware that these services are managed under the local government system.”

The agency is a consolidated transportation system that provides transportation services Monday through Friday for trips to local agencies, medical appointments, individual shopping trips and the community college in Sampson County.

“There are so many people in the county that I’m sure don’t know exactly what we do,” Mobley told The Independent at the beginning of this year, as the rebranding initiative was still in the works. “I’m sure there are people we’re not helping yet that we can.”

She brought that message to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners at its regular March meeting, with the official request for the rebrand.

“To address this, we would like to move forward with the name change that more accurately reflects our services, and we will also be enhancing the department’s visibility by featuring eye-catching graphics on 11 new vehicles,” Mobley told commissioners. “The rebranding effort aims to improve accessibility, increase ridership and ultimately better serve the community as a whole.”

The change to Sampson County Public Transportation became effective March 4 following the commissioners meeting. Mobley said Tuesday that she hopes the vehicles have the new graphics “within the next week or two.”

Sampson County Public Transportation has 19 vehicles, and is in the process of receiving 11 replacement vehicles.

“The 11 new vehicles are going to be converted to bi-fuel, so they will run primarily off of propane — autogas as it’s referred to,” Mobley explained earlier this year. “That should save us approximately 40% on fuel costs.”

Regarding planning a ride, Mobley said, “usually, it’s two days’ notice.” While she intends to eventually have all vehicles lift-equipped, not all have that capability yet, so part of giving advance notice ensures a suitable ride is sent. This allows for the agency to ascertain whether someone is wheelchair-bound and any other steps necessary to adequately accommodate individuals.

Last year, the agency also started a same-day service.

That same-day service is available within a 10-mile radius of the Clinton Post Office, at 1011 Sunset Ave., with a $5 fare for each one-way ride, so residents have an affordable way to get around the heart of Sampson on short notice. Sampson Same-Day is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trips do not need to be reserved in advance.

The traditional transportation service that serves all of Sampson requires trip reservations to be made in advance. The fare for each one-way ride for that transportation service is $2.

“If you live in Newton Grove or anywhere in the county and get a job in Clinton, it’s $2 each way, and you kind of can’t beat it,” Mobley told The Independent. “The main service we’re providing the most right now is for people going to work.”

A common misconception seems to be that the transportation service is only for an older demographic or those with health issues or disabilities. It definitely caters to that contingent, but those aren’t the only customers — and anybody can take advantage of the service.

“It’s for anybody and everybody — we go anywhere within Sampson County,” Mobley stated. “A lot of people think that we’re like a private agency, and we’re not. We’re part of the county system and need people to know that.”

Grants are vital to keeping the service going and prices low, though. Counties are not required to have a transportation department. Because it isn’t mandated, Mobley noted, those grants assist with the vehicles, operational costs, salaries, and other costs.

“We’re not in the business to make money; we’re in the business to provide the service,” she attested.

That gamut of services extends to out-of-county trips for medical appointments, to places like Fayetteville, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Wilmington and other destinations. That out-of-county service only runs on certain days, but can be a game-changing, cost-effective solution for those who have no other means of getting to their appointments.

If somebody is a Medicaid recipient, they can check through DSS to see if they qualify for Medicaid transportation. If they qualify, they don’t have to pay to ride on the van.

“The rule of thumb is if we’re taking a Medicaid recipient out of the county, anybody else can ride as well,” Mobley explained. “Depending on the personal situation, if they’re elderly or disabled, they could pay a reduced fare.If they are over 65 or disabled, they pay $5 to go out of the county. If they’re not over 65 and not disabled, they will pay $20.”

Sampson County Public Transportation is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with transportation services from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register for a pickup in advance or use same-day service, and for details and fare information regarding out-of-county trips, call the office at 910-299-0127.

Jack Tunnell offered contributions to this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.