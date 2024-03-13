School leaders, county backed new high school

Hobbton High School will have to wait a little bit longer for a new chapter to begin.

A state grant application that would pay the bulk of the cost for a new school, an effort that received a groundswell of support from the Hobbton district and county leaders, before ultimately also the backing of Sampson County Board of Commissioners, was not approved despite the application being “really strong,” school leaders said.

In mid-December, county commissioners approved the appropriation of roughly $4.2 million, a local match that hinged on the award of a $62 million North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant. That grant application was subsequently submitted by Sampson County Schools, with school leaders lauding the decision by county officials as “the first of many steps to eventually get to the finish line of a new Hobbton High School.”

During a recent Sampson County Board of Education meeting, SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King broke the news.

“We found out that Hobbton High School was not selected as one of the grant candidates from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” King said. “I’ve met with Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent and was able to get from her some really hard data about where our application landed, what were some negatives on it, and what were positives on it. I’ll say that, in speaking with her, our application was really, really strong.”

Built in 1957, the school is outdated, its infrastructure deteriorated, its classrooms crowded, and poorly lit, dark hallways and inadequate facilities hinder effective learning and limit extracurricular and academic opportunities, Hobbton faculty, students, parents and supporters said.

Speaker after speaker shared their thoughts during a Dec. 4 Sampson Board of Commissioners, attesting to what a new facility would mean to the community and the transformative effect it could have on future generations, the district and the county as a whole.

The needs-based grants specifically support school districts seeking to construct a new school. Approved by the NC General Assembly, funds for the state fund come from annual lottery revenue. That lottery revenue amount for needs‐based grants has varied annually, according to local school officials, from a low of $30 million to a high of $436 million since its inception in 2017-18.

“The road to completion is realistically three to four years,” King stated, should the grant award be successful. “While that won’t benefit current or near future Hobbton students, it will lay the foundation for generations to come.”

While the exact building site has not been determined, the total cost to construct a new 117,000-square-foot high school is approximately $67.4 million, which includes the grant request of $62 million, the $4,228,314 million local match, and a sales tax refund of nearly $1.2 million. It also includes the cost of demolition of the old Hobbton High School, school leaders said.

King previously urged county leaders to weigh the cost of construction, and what it might be if the county waits.

Citing figures, King said the 2015 cost to build a new Hobbton High was roughly $28.4 million, and the 2018 cost was $49 million. Now, it is estimated at $67 million. It is a trajectory that King said would have the county paying more than $100 million for a new Hobbton High in 2028.

The current Hobbton High School was founded back in the mid-1950s, nearly 70 years ago, a 82,600-square-foot structure built for less than $500,000. That’s where students still learn today. Teachers, parents and students said the structure has become outdated, dilapidated and landlocked to any growth, with U.S. 701 in front of it and athletic fields behind it.

According to school officials, NCDPI awards grants in accordance with the following legislative priorities: Counties designated as development tier one areas; counties with greater need and less ability to generate sales tax and property tax revenue; counties with a high debt-to-tax revenue ratio; the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population; projects with new construction or complete renovation of existing facilities; projects that will consolidate two or more schools into one new facility; and counties that have not received a grant under this article in the previous three years.

“As a district, we meet six of the seven priorities, so I feel really good about our chances,” King shared prior to submitting the grant application. “But this grant is highly competitive, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”

At the recent meeting, King said school leaders have learned a bit more about the grant consideration in hopes of being successful in the process in the future.

“We’ve learned a lot about this now after talking with Catherine and (found) that we and the city school districts are linked in this application. And none of us knew that ahead of time. Even the contractor that we were working with was not aware of that information. So now we’re actually kind of talking with legislators about if that’s something that they can revisit to make sure that we’re not competing against one another,” King stated.

With the state grant not awarded for Hobbton, the county’s appropriation was rescinded, a stipulation of the county board’s resolution adopted in December.

