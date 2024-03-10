Local women gather for second annual photo

The women did something special this year and joined together with a heart sign to show their love for one another, their county and International Women’s Day.

There was no shortage of joy from these women who make up the influential facets of life in Sampson County, each gathered to honor International Women’s Day.

Kay Raynor, left, and Patty Cherry were all over the place getting names of all those who attended the International Women’s Day photo-op.

Delyn Solice and Robert Aycock were all smiles as they watched and took pictures of all the women gathered for International Women’s Day.

There was a proud display Friday of the many faces and lifestyles that make up the strong female presence within Sampson County, all gathering downtown for a photo-op in observance of International Women’s Day.

The commemorative picture was taken at the Milling Around art piece, marking the second annual occurrence for the photo following a sizable turnout for the inaugural event. This one was just as large.

“Beautiful ladies, we are so happy that you have joined us here for International Women’s Day,” Patty Cherry said. “We are going to put Clinton on the map. This is our second year and we’re so excited that you are here.”

For its debut, the initial photo included more than 70 women from around the county and featured everyone from county leaders, to community leaders and many other influential women. One of the goals from that day was to make the next one even bigger and they easily matched that number.

“Pretty women wonder where my secret lies. I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size. But when I start to tell them, they think I’m telling lies. I say, It’s in the reach of my arms, The span of my hips, The stride of my step, The curl of my lips. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman.”

This poem, entitled “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou, was recited by Stephaine Graham prior to this year’s photo. It is one she often used to recite on Mother’s Day to her mom, the person she always viewed as the epitome of a phenomenal woman. She said she felt the same feeling as she looked upon all the women gathered for International Women’s Day.

“As we gather here in downtown Clinton, our city, the All-American City, my heart is filled with gratitude and admiration for each and every one of you,” she said. “In a world that often tries to dim our light, try to steal our shine, it is up to us to to defy those expectations, and do the things the world said that we couldn’t.”

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The Clinton Main Street Program participated for the first time in 2023 in recognizing the women of Sampson by gathering for the photo on International Women’s Day, an observance designed to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness about discrimination and take action to drive gender parity.

“International Women’s Day is for everyone, everywhere,” Graham continued. “You are the trailblazers, you are the innovators, you are the caregivers, you are the leaders, you’re the mothers and you’re the backbone of our community, our families and society. Today, we stand together in solidarity and unity, representing women’s rights and equality. So let us work together to build a community where our voices are heard, our contributions are recognized and our rights are protected.”

“In the words of the fabulous Michelle Obama, there is no limit to what we can do as women, what women can accomplish.”

Following those powerful words, each woman gathered joined as one, their right hands over their hearts, and spoke these final remarks in unison — “I am beautiful, I am loved, I am worthy, I am capable and I am woman.”

For those who missed the photo-op this year, Cherry had this to say: “We pray that you will come out again next year — same time same place — so we can once again see those pretty smiles.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231.