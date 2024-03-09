Leading up to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, a prestigious night for recognizing the accomplishments of those who make magic happen in film, excitement from movie lovers everywhere is mounting. It just so happens that Sampson County native Adam Willis is among those nominated for a prestigious Academy Award.

He is nominated specifically for his work as the set decorator of Martin Scorsese’s 2023 film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in the category of Best Achievement in Production Design. The historical period drama features huge names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone.

