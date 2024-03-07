Event, first in five years, set for March 19

At long last, the Sampson County Friends of Agriculture Ag Rally is returning, for years offered as a free opportunity for the public to congregate, fellowship and drive home the importance of farming and agriculture in this county.

The 2024 rally is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. A complimentary dinner will be served and the rally will be featuring Dr. Garey Fox, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University. Fox was appointed to that role last year after several years as head of the university’s Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering.

“After several years of not having a rally due to Covid and other things, we are excited about this rally and are looking for a big crowd at the civic center,” said Ronnie Jackson, president of the Friends of Agriculture.

March 17-23 is recognized as National Agriculture Week, with the Tuesday set aside for the Friends of Ag rally actually observed as Ag Day in the United States.

“We had similar events planned in 2020 that were derailed by Covid,” Jackson noted. “Hopefully, We can get back on track. As usual, we will begin the meeting with a free meal.”

Tickets are required for admittance, but they are free.

Tickets for the ag rally are available to be picked up at Cooperative Extension Office at 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton; Sampson County Exposition Center office at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton; Carolina Agri-Power at 107 NE Blvd., Clinton; and Matthews Health Mart at 408 NE Blvd., Clinton.

Fox became the dean of North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) on Aug. 1, 2023. Fox joined NC State in 2017 as a professor and head of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at CALS.

He has over 10 years of administrative experience and 20 years of academic experience in research, teaching and outreach focused on surface water and groundwater interaction related to water quantity and quality.

Before joining NC State, Fox worked at Oklahoma State University as a professor and the Orville L. and Helen L. Buchanan Chair in Biosystems Engineering for the Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering. Concurrently, he was the director and Berry Endowed Professor at Oklahoma State’s Water Resources Center. He was previously a faculty member at the University of Mississippi.

Fox’s research focuses on surface water and groundwater interaction with applications for stream bank erosion and failure, sediment and nutrient transport, and the design of vegetative filter strips and riparian buffers. His work has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He has published approximately 150 peer-reviewed articles in several refereed journals and served as principal investigator or co-principal investigator on grant-funded projects totaling over $27 million.

Fox was named the first editor-in-chief of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) journals, a position he held for four years. He served on the ASABE Board of Trustees from 2019-2022, was honored as an ASABE Fellow in 2020 and received the society’s presidential leadership citation the same year. He was recognized with ASABE’s James and Karen Gilley Academic Leadership Award in 2021.

Fox earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural engineering from Texas A&M University and a doctorate in civil engineering from Colorado State University