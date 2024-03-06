Every 5 years, the North Carolina State Non-Discharge general permits for animal waste management systems is updated. It is required for all permitted farms to apply for renewal of their state general permit for operation. The current permit expires on September 30, 2024. The new general permit will have an effective date of October 1, 2024 and remain effective until Sept. 30, 2029. Each permitted facility will be covered under an animal waste general permit by issuance of a certificate of coverage for each respective permit.

The state general permit renewal applications were mailed around February 9th to each permitted farm. Application packets for renewal are required to be sent in by April 3 of this year. NC DEQ-DWR must receive the application by April 3, which is 180 days prior to the expiration of the current state general permit. This is important for two reasons:

a) The current permit requires a farm to apply for renewal at least 180 days prior to expiration.

b) If for any reason the new permits are not out by October 1 or if they are stayed by a court, etc., then only those who apply for renewal in a timely manner can continue to be covered under their existing permit. To be considered to have applied in a timely manner, it must be 180 days prior to expiration.

Permit renewal applications can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by US mail to NCDEQ-DWR, Animal Feeding Operations Program, 1636 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1636.

What is needed in the renewal application packet?

Submit one (1) copy of the Certified Animal Waste Management Plan (CAWMP) with the completed and signed application as required by NC General Statutes 143-215.10C

The Certified Animal Waste Management Plan must include the following components:

1. The most recent Waste Utilization Plan (WUP), signed by the owner and a certified technical specialist, containing:

a) The method by which waste is applied to the disposal fields (e.g., irrigation, injection, etc.)

b) A map of every field used for land application (for example: irrigation map)

c) The soil series present on every land application field

d) The crops grown on every land application field

e) The Realistic Yield Expectation (RYE) for every crop shown in the WUP

f) The maximum PAN to be applied to every land application field

g) The waste application windows for every crop utilized in the WUP

h) The required NRCS Standard specifications

2. A site map/schematic

3. Emergency Action Plan

4. Insect Control Checklist with chosen best management practices noted

5. Odor Control Checklist with chosen best management practices noted

6. Mortality Control Checklist with selected method

7. Lagoon/storage pond capacity documentation (design, calculations, etc.).

Please be sure the attached table is accurate and complete. Also provide any site evaluations, wetland determinations, or hazard classifications that may be applicable.

8. Operation and Maintenance Plan

If your Certified Animal Waste Management Plan includes any components not shown on the list, please include the additional components with farm submittal. (e.g., composting, digesters, solids separators, sludge drying system, waste transfers, etc.). Information for this article provided by Christine Lawson Engineer III DWR.

If you would like help in locating any needed documents, assistance sending in your permit renewal application, or questions answered about permit renewals, please feel free to contact Extension Agent Max Knowles at 910-592-7161.

For any questions, contact Max Knowles at N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson County at 910-592-7161.