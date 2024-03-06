For the better part of the past two years, one resident has been lobbying for county water not just for herself, but on behalf of those from a few dozen other homes. She has presented the dirty well water to county leaders, has shown various items stained by its use and pleaded to have water service extended along the roadway, to no avail. She said she feels that the matter is hopeless, but pledged to continue showing up to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners meetings and pleading her case, and that of others.

To read the full story, purchase Wednesday’s copy of The Sampson Independent, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.