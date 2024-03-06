Clement Elementary School finished in second place in Battle of the Books.

In the world of literature, there are few competitions that compare to the Battle of the Books.

At the middle and elementary schools, Sampson County Schools has been competing in them for many years. According to the North Carolina School Library Media Association (NCSLMA), which sponsors Battle of the Books, the philosophy behind this competition is to “encourage reading by all students”. Students read a variety of literature representing many different kinds of literary styles and viewpoints by renowned authors.

At the elementary level, students read 15 books selected by the NCSLMA. On the day of the competition, each team answers detailed questions relating to each book in a quiz bowl type format. Teams consist of no more than 12 team members who have been reading, reviewing, and practicing since the beginning of the school year.

The annual SCS Elementary Battle of the Books (EBOB) competition was held on Feb. 29 at the Union High School auditorium with more than 60 students participating. Teams from all eight elementary schools competed in the day’s competition.

After 28 rounds, Hobbton Elementary placed first and will represent Sampson County in the Regional Competition on April 10 to be held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. The Hobbton schools will be well represented in the regional Battle of the Books with both Hobbton Elementary and Hobbton Middle competing. Top honors also went to Clement Elementary, which took second place, and Hargove Elementary in third place.

Hobbton Elementary’s 2023-2024 team consisted of Cheyennne Alonzo, Sophia Barefoot, Evelyn Herrington, Gabriel Hollin, Emerson Johnson, Waylon Noles, Autumn Rountree, Anna Simmons, and Luke Simmons. The team was coached by Angela Hoskins and Beth Trujillo.

The Clement Elementary 2023-2024 team consisted of Delaney Day, Kamiyah Giddens, Paisley Jackson, Quinn Jackson, Aisha Luna, Brantley Matthews, Emma Ryther, and Jay Wilson. The team was coached by Christy Bullard and Amy Tew.

The Hargrove Elementary 2023-2024 team consisted of Larkyn Alderman, Emery Bass, Isabella Foss, Denisse Gonzalez, Isabella Hernandez, Lucero Lopez, Mackenzie Stephens, and Brooklynn Tew. The team was coached by Lauren Strickland and Keith Coleman.