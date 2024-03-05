The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will have a new look by the end of the year and the Clinton City Board of Education may be faced with a run-off, with just a single vote separating two candidates for the final avaiable spot, as unofficial election results finally came rolling in about four hours after polls closed.

There were hotly-contested races for seats on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, with Republican incumbent and current board chairman Jerol Kivett and Democrat Commissioner Lethia Lee seeking reelection to District 2 and District 4, respectively.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope was attempting to unseat Kivett, while challengers Raymond Hayes Jr. and Andrea C. Rouse seeking to oust Lee.

Pope was ultimately successful, running away with District 2, amassing 1,302 votes, or 67.8% of the vote, to Kivett’s 619 (32.2%). Lee cruised to a victory in District 4, earning 518 votes, or 46.7% of the vote, while Rouse took 323 votes (29.1%) and Hayes tallied 268 (24.2%).

Pope held a signficant lead over Kivett following early voting, holding a 365 to 223 advantage. Similarly, Lee held a sizable advantage over challengers Hayes and Rouse, tallying 294 early votes to Hayes and Rouse, who were each deadlocked at 131 apiece.

Pope has served the county’s public safety community in one way or another since he was 16 years old. He started out as a volunteer member of Clinton-Sampson Rescue before his first law enforcement job with the Clinton Police Department, ascending the ranks to his current position as captain with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kivett has been the representative for District 2 since 2016.

Lee, who became the county’s first Black female to be elected to the board in 2020, was seeking reelection to her second term. Lee worked for the county for 30 years in various capacities, including as a family service worker for the Head Start program, an income maintenance caseworker for Sampson DSS and at the Cooperative Extension’s Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program.

There were also local school board races, one that had competition.

On the Clinton City Board of Education, the seats currently held by board chair Linda Strickand-Brunson, as well as Oscar Rodriguez and Jeremy Edgerton, are expiring this year. All three sought reelection, joined by challenger Patrick Cooper, leaving four people to vie for three spots.

Following early voting, it was Edgerton in the lead with 384 votes, Strickland-Brunson in second with 346, Cooper with 184 and Rodriguez rounding out the voting with 157.

In the end, it was the incumbents taking the top three spots, according to unofficial results, but it may not be set in stone as just one vote separates Rodriguez and Cooper. Edgerton was the top vote-getter with 865 (36.6%), with Strickland-Brunson second with 721 (30.5%). Rodriguez and Cooper tallied 385 and 384, respectively, with 11 write-in votes.

Before Tuesday, a whopping 2,901 people cast their ballots during the early voting period in Sampson.

Early voting extended from Feb. 15 to March 1 at three locations across the county. During that 15-day window, 2,209 voted at the Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton; 361 voted at the Newton Grove Fire Station in Newton Grove; and 331 cast their ballots at the Harrells Activity Center in Harrells.

There are 38,317 registered voters in Sampson County, and 9,656 cast their ballots in the primary, or 25.2% of the registered voters.

According to Sampson Board of Elections records, in the 2020 primary, 10,394 out of 36,217 voters at the time in Sampson, or 28.7% of the registered populous, cast their ballots. In the 2016 primary, 13,016 out of Sampson’s 36,469 registered voters, or 35.7%, cast their ballots.

Likely bolstered in large part by hotly-contested local races, the 2,901 early voting figure this time around was the highest voting total in a primary in recent years, larger than the 2,607 who voted early during the last Presidential election in 2020 and even more sizable than the 2,580 who voted early in the primary leading up to the 2016 Presidential election.

Election Day brought a previously-approved change to polling sites, with a vote last year by the Sampson County Board of Elections to consolidate several polling places in Clinton, including Clinton East, Clinton Central, Clinton Northeast, Clinton Southwest, Kitty Fork and Rowan, which all voted at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center. Clinton West voters will continue to vote at the Sampson Community College.

According to reports, there was at least one known hiccup in Sampson, as the power went out at the Plainview precinct Tuesday morning before later being restored with the help of a generator supplied by the Plainview Fire Department.

Full, unofficial Sampson County Board of Election results can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yjrwuxke.

Status quo

There were three seats vacating on the Sampson County Board of Education include those currently occupied by Sandra Carroll, current vice-chair, Eleanor Bradshaw and Glenn Faison. Carroll did not file for reelection, paving the way for newcomer Jennifer Naylor to take her place, leaving three to vie for as many spots. Naylor will now take her place on the board, with Bradshaw and Faison retaining their seats.

Another local key post opening in 2024 is the Sampson County Register of Deeds, with Anita Lane officially signing the dotted line to seek her second term. She has no opposition.

Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office prior to taking over as the register. Under former leaders Paulette King and Eleanor Bradshaw, she spent 12 years working as assistant register. Before coming to the office, she worked with the Farm Service Agency for seven years. In 2018, she was hired as the senior planner for Sampson County prior to her election to Register of Deeds.

Pending state contests

There are other seats at the state level that are up for grabs this year, with Sampson having a stake in them, but did not see a primary leading up to November’s election.

In one of those state contests, N.C. Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) is seeking his eighth term in office. He has represented Sampson County in the state senate since Jan. 1, 2011. He represented District 10 for more than a decade, encompassing Sampson, Duplin and Bladen. Starting with the current term, redistricting changed that number to District 9, which includes Sampson, Duplin, Bladen, Jones and Pender. He will have opposition in November from Jamie Campbell Bowles, a Democrat.

N.C. House of Representatives District 22 Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen), whose district includes Sampson, is serving his ninth term in the office and his term is also expiring in 2024. Sampson native Joshua Harrell, a Democrat, will face off with incumbent Brisson in November, pledging to bring a presence to Sampson that he said the office has not had with Brisson.

NC State Senate District 12, which encompasses Harnett and Lee counties, and a portion of Sampson, is currently represented by Senator Jim Burgin, a Republican. He is seeking reelection to his fourth term, with Tanya White Anderson, a Democrat, stepping up to challenge Burgin in November.