A new combatant called Ripe for Revival has recently joined the ongoing battle against food insecurity in Sampson County and it comes thanks to a collaboration with Smithfield Foods.

During a rainy Friday afternoon, a brightly decorated bus covered in people smiling and delicious looking food was parked in the Sampson Head Start parking lot. That bus belonged to Ripe for Revival, a nonprofit originating from Rocky Mount founded to address food insecurity in North Carolina.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Sampson Independent, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.