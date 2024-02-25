The Miss Midway High School Scholarship pageant will be held March 2 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets for the pageant are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The theme of this year’s pageant is ‘It’s Game Day.’ Contestants will be competing in private interview, fitness and healthy lifestyle, talent and evening gown. Isabella Barefoot, Miss Midway 2023, will crown one of these lovely young ladies as the 57th Miss Midway High School. Pictured are KaraBeth Benton, Sophia Gold Bryan, Avery Strickland, Candace Barksdale, Grace Bullard and Mary Nora Harris.