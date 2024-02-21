Chi Goes Red event raises awareness of resources

Saturday was a very special day for the Gamma Eta Eta chapter of the Chi Eta Phi Sorority, as they hosted their Chi Goes Red event. This event focused on heart health and featured keynote speaker Dr. Tonya Carter of the UNC Health Division of Cardiology, who delivered her speech ‘Living your Healthiest Self.’ In addition to informing about heart health, Dr. Carter provided practical and tangible information about medical care as a whole — ways to find assistance and resources, given the inequity in health care. The event also featured a Black History Month tribute, with a dance performance from Everlasting Tribute. With The Sampson Health Department and Shacklefree Outreach present, there were also blood pressure screenings, flu vaccines, a CPR training station, and healthy food options. The speech resonated with those in attendance, who made sure to take advantage of the resources on hand for Chi Goes Red.

